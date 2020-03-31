WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Groveland man was arrested Sunday morning after Polk County deputies said they found him naked, inside of a parked car with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Michael McDole, 22, met the teen online through the social media app, Snapchat. Deputies said he traveled to Winter Haven to the teen who snuck out of her house in the middle of the night.

Deputies said reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area led them to find both McDole and the teen in the car, naked and appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

An examination of text messages between the two revealed that McDole was aware that the girl was only 15-years-old, the sheriff's office reported.

“We say this all the time, but we cannot say it enough, closely monitor your child’s internet access. Vile, lecherous people like this guy are out there preying on children online and on many different social media apps. Luckily, someone saw a suspicious vehicle and said something to us immediately, and we were able to intervene. Parents: be nosy, know what apps your children are on, know their passwords, and monitor their online activity.” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

McDole was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with lewd battery on a minor older than 12, but younger than 16, traveling to meet a minor to seduce/lure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter