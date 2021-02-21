Florida troopers arrest 3 men accused of firing at SUV on I-4

Three guns were recovered, including two that were stolen out of Hillsborough County, the FHP said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida troopers arrested three men who allegedly shot at an SUV while traveling along Interstate 4.

A 40-year-old Jacksonville man was driving his SUV around 3:35 p.m. Saturday heading east on I-4 in Hillsborough County when he noticed a car overtake him at high speed, nearly hitting him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of the car, identified as 24-year-old Jaquayne Davis, then pulled over to the man's passenger side, slowed down and fired upon the SUV.

Arrest reports provided by the FHP note two other passengers -- 23-year-old Nasir Hanton and 21-year-old Jahnoy Palmer -- also shot at the SUV. Davis later claimed he shot at the SUV in fear for his life.

Palmer would go on and tell troopers he fired a few rounds in self-defense as they were run off the road, according to the arrest report. Hanton reportedly claimed he fired a gun that he got from a cousin.

The FHP said the three men were followed by a witness into Polk County. Troopers arrested them at a rest stop and seized three guns, two of which were said to have been reported stolen out of Hillsborough County.

Other troopers met with the Jacksonville man whose SUV was shot at, and they say six bullet holes were found in his SUV.

The three men face various charges, including grand theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a vehicle and direct discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.