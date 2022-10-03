Former Lakeland commissioner pleads guilty to manslaughter

Michael Dunn was charged with killing an alleged shoplifter as the man tried to leave a store Dunn managed in October 2018.

BARTOW, Fla. — Former Lakeland Commissioner Michael Dunn pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm for killing an alleged shoplifter at his store in 2018.

The plea deal comes just days before Dunn was set to stand trial.

Dunn was charged with killing alleged shoplifter Christobal Lopez, 50, as the man tried to leave the military surplus store Dunn managed in October 2018.

Surveillance video from inside the Vets Army Navy Surplus in Lakeland shows Dunn grabbing Lopez as he tried to leave the store just before shooting him twice in the torso.

Dunn claims Lopez tried to shoplift a hatchet. According to Dunn, he confronted Lopez at gunpoint and fired when he says Lopez went to grab the hatchet from his waistband.

Last year, a judge denied Dunn’s "Stand Your Ground" immunity defense.

News of a reported plea deal came Thursday during what was supposed to be a pre-trial hearing.

Over the past few days, there had been a flurry of last-minute motions filed. Some went Dunn’s way while others had not, including the rejection of a pair of expert defense witnesses.