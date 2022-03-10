Former Polk County detention deputy arrested for sexually harassing female inmate

"His behavior was repulsive, he betrayed our trust, and we are holding him accountable,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A former Polk County detention deputy has been charged with two felonies after the sheriff's office says he sexually harassed a female inmate.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office say they began investigating 57-year-old Rober Collins after a female inmate "complained to another detention deputy" about being victimized.

According to the woman's account, Collins approached her in a "sexually suggestive way" and used his position of authority to get her to reveal her breasts and privates to him. Detectives say the woman was also coerced into touching Collins' genitalia over his pants "at his request."

"She told deputies that this was against her will, and she was afraid to say no because she was due to be released soon. She told deputies that she did not believe she had a choice," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

Deputies say Collins initially denied the allegations during an interview but later admitted to repeatedly approaching the woman's bed during the acts. When asked if he requested the woman to perform the acts, deputies say Collins replied: "I don't know, it's possible."

Collins was arrested and charged with misuse of public office/unlawful solicitation and lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of an employee — both of which are felonies. The former detention deputy was released after posting a $6,000 bond.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Collins, who has been employed as a detention deputy for 11 years, resigned prior to being booked into jail.