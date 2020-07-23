Fort Meade man facing 70 counts of child pornography

During the investigation, detectives found homemade images and video showing Steven Lacy DeVane, 36, sexually abusing children he had access to.

FORT MEADE, Fla. — A Fort Meade man is being held without bail and facing several charges for child sex abuse.

An investigation began in May when computer crimes detectives were notified by Fort Myers Police of a tip they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images and videos of child pornography were being downloaded from an address in Fort Meade.

During the investigation, detectives discovered homemade images and video showing Steven Lacy DeVane, 36, sexually abusing children he had access to.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home where DeVane lived.

Inside a bedroom, they found items that appeared to be the same bedsheets, mirror and window coverings seen in the homemade videos and images, according to investigators.

Detectives seized a cellphone belonging to DeVane. There they found 70 images/videos depicting child pornography, with victims between the ages of 2 and 12 years-old being sexually abused.

DeVane was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts using a child to engage in sex acts and 70 counts of possession of child pornography.

DeVane’s criminal history includes three felonies and 11 misdemeanors.

