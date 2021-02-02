Fort Meade firefighter hit by train, rushed to hospital

FORT MEADE, Fla. — A Fort Meade volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a train Tuesday in Polk County.
Fire crews had been dealing with a several-acre brush fire near Highway 17 and 14th Street West in Fort Meade at the time of the accident.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
