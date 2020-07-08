x
Polk County woman wins $1 million on a scratch-off ticket

She's taking it as a one-time lump-sum payment of $760,000.
FORT MEADE, Fla. — A Polk County woman has claimed a $1 million prize off a scratch-off ticket.

Lucina Gaona, 49, mailed her winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, telling them she'd take her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $760,000.

She bought the scratch-off at Mac’s Discount Beverage on North Charleston Avenue in Fort Meade. The store gets a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket came from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game, which costs $20 to play and features more than $329 million in cash prizes. There are six top prizes of $5 million.

Nearly 70 percent of Florida Lottery ticket sales are on scratch-offs.

