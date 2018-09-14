LAKELAND, Fla. -- Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested four men for sex-related crimes at Saddle Creek Park in Lakeland after an undercover investigation.

Edward Eastman, 51, was charged with exposure of a sex organ and simple battery after he solicited an undercover deputy and exposed himself, investigators said.

Sylvester Johnson Junior, 45, was also arrested after deputies say he exposed himself to an undercover detective.

Philip Cook, 71, was arrested and charged with offering to commit lewdness and simple battery on an undercover deputy after he solicited and grabbed a detective, law enforcement said.

Kevin Campbell, 54, was charged with soliciting a lewd act to an undercover officer on a trail in the park. He was booked in jail on a $250 bond, according to investigators.

Each suspect was also given a trespass warning for all public parks.

