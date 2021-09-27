4 additional students arrested after protests at Kathleen High School

Investigators reviewed the school's security video and were able to identify others who "criminally escalated matters beyond a simple protest," authorities say.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested four more students on Thursday for their part in the disruption at Kathleen High School in Lakeland, according to a news release.

Investigators reviewed the school's security video and were able to identify others who "criminally escalated matters beyond a simple protest," the sheriff's office said.

The students were reportedly charged with disruption of school function and resisting without violence, both being misdemeanors.

Originally, 15 students were arrested Monday during protests at Kathleen High School against administration leaders. The Lakeland Ledger reports several dozens of students called for the termination of principal Daraford Jones in response to how he is running the school.

Teacher Tomaris Hill, 33, also was arrested for his alleged role in the protest against administrative leaders.

Twelve of the students were charged with disruption of school function and resisting an officer without violence. One student was charged with disruption of school function, resisting an officer without violence, providing a false name to law enforcement and possession of a weapon on campus.

The other two students were charged with affray.

Two students who had already been charged with disruption of a school function and resisting were additionally charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, the sheriff's office said.