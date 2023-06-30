x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

Person dead after shooting involving Polk County Sheriff's deputies, agency says

Few details about the shooting have been released. Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more details Friday morning.

More Videos

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide details Friday morning after a person was killed during a shooting in Frostproof involving deputies, the sheriff's office said in a release. 

The shooting happened in the area of T.S. Wilson Road near South Scenic Highway (US-17). Few details about the shooting have been released, including what led to the shooting and who was killed. 

Judd is set to hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. at the scene. 

10 Tampa Bay is sending a crew to the scene and will share the sheriff's remarks on our free 10 Tampa Bay+ streaming app, on our free 10 Tampa Bay mobile app and on our YouTube page. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out