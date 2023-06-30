Person dead after shooting involving Polk County Sheriff's deputies, agency says

Few details about the shooting have been released. Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more details Friday morning.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide details Friday morning after a person was killed during a shooting in Frostproof involving deputies, the sheriff's office said in a release.

The shooting happened in the area of T.S. Wilson Road near South Scenic Highway (US-17). Few details about the shooting have been released, including what led to the shooting and who was killed.

Judd is set to hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. at the scene.

