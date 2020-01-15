LAKELAND, Fla. — A funeral service will be held Wednesday morning for a Lakeland police officer who died last week.
Officer Paul Dunn had been with the police department since 2012. He died last Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle while on his way to work.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half staff to honor Dunn, who was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was married with two sons in the armed forces and a daughter. Dunn's wife is also a detective with the Lakeland Police Department.
"Please keep Officer Dunn's family and all those who loved him in your thoughts and prayers as we are grieving this huge loss to our agency and our community," the department wrote on Facebook last Thursday.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. at Lakes Church, the funeral is at 12 p.m.
RELATED: Police officer killed in motorcycle crash
What other people are reading right now:
- Pasco School Board plans to shut down Hudson Elementary
- Student dies after being shot at Texas high school
- Lamb cam returns to TECO solar fields in Apollo Beach
- Paralyzed man finishes marathon, beats world record using high-tech exoskeleton
- House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles against President Trump to the Senate
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter