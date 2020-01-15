LAKELAND, Fla. — A funeral service will be held Wednesday morning for a Lakeland police officer who died last week.

Officer Paul Dunn had been with the police department since 2012. He died last Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle while on his way to work.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half staff to honor Dunn, who was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was married with two sons in the armed forces and a daughter. Dunn's wife is also a detective with the Lakeland Police Department.

"Please keep Officer Dunn's family and all those who loved him in your thoughts and prayers as we are grieving this huge loss to our agency and our community," the department wrote on Facebook last Thursday.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. at Lakes Church, the funeral is at 12 p.m.

