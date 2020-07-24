Funeral expenses for 3 friends killed in Frostproof 'massacre' covered by donations

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd thanked everyone for their generosity on Twitter.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The families of three friends killed while fishing in Frostproof on July 17 will not have to worry about paying funeral expenses.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced on Twitter Thursday that thanks to an "outpouring of support" the sheriff's office charities have received enough to cover the cost of each man's funeral.

"On behalf of Brandon, Damion and Keven's families, we would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support you have shown during this horrific situation," Judd wrote.

The sheriff's office received donations from not only Polk county residents, but from people all over the world. The funds collected will be split equally among the families.

"Thank you for proving once again that evil does not win. God bless you all," Grady Judd wrote, calling Polk the greatest county on Earth.

Five days after the "massacre" of Damion Tillman, Keven Springfield and Brandon Rollins during a late-night fishing trip, the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested the three people they say are responsible.

They’ve been identified as Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, his girlfriend Mary Whittemore, 27, and TJ’s brother 21-year-old William "Robert" Wiggins.

TJ is charged with three counts of first-degree murder (capital felony), tampering with evidence, and the two firearms charges related to a prior arrest. Robert was charged with tampering with evidence. And, both Robert and Mary are charged with three counts of being an accessory after the fact, a capital felony.

TJ is being held on no bond, while Robert's bond was set at $46,000 and remain on pre-trial release. Whitmore's bond has been set at $45,000.

