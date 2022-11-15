Goldfish snack-making return to Lakeland Campbell bakery

Back in 2017, the Goldfish snack stopped production at the Lakeland bakery and moved production to Willard, Ohio.

LAKELAND, Fla. — "The snack that smiles back" will soon be making a return at a Campbell facility in Lakeland, according to The Ledger.

Due to high demand, Campbell Snacks is bringing production of its best-selling Goldfish baked crackers back to Lakeland, according to a press release from the company the outlet reports.

Back in 2017, the Goldfish snack stopped production at the Lakeland bakery and moved production to Willard, Ohio, but now, Campbell Snacks leaders say there's a need for the Florida facility.

"A few years ago, from a business perspective, it made sense to have Willard focus on Goldfish production," said Carolyn Mulvihill, a senior communications manager for Campbell Snacks, according to The Ledger. "But now, Goldfish demand has increased so much. It is actually our, on the snack side, our best performing product."

Now, the company is working to meet demand by adding the Lakeland factory back to production. Know anyone in need of a job? They're also going to be looking to hire new employees at the Lakeland factory. A recruitment event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at CareerSource Polk to hire new workers and the company is still looking for more hires.

At this time, Mulvihill said there are 25 open spots for new employees to earn $15 per hour. New hires could steal permanent positions within 30 days and earn up to $16 per hour. So far, the bakery employs 320 people.