WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- An antique store in Winter Haven was saved from a burglary suspect thanks to the work of K-9 Miko.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, the Winter Haven Police Department got an alarm call for Sherman's Antiques at 1103 6th St. NW. The alarm said the rear door was opened.

When officers arrived, they said they found 42-year-old Gene Frangipane at the back door wearing a black mask and holding a screwdriver and a bag with tools. Officers said Frangipane ran through the alley behind the store when he saw police.

Police said K-9 Officer Collazo released his dog, Miko, who quickly apprehended Frangipane.

Officers said Frangipane also had a warrant from Lake County for failure to appear on a battery charge. He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with burglary to a structure, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, resisting without violence, wearing a mask in the commission of a felony and the out of county warrant.

