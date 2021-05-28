Gov. DeSantis set to speak Friday in Lakeland

The governor will make remarks from a LifeScience Logistics Distribution Center.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading to the Tampa Bay area Friday to hold a press conference in Lakeland.

No details regarding what the governor will announce have been released but he is set to speak at 10:50 a.m. at a LifeScience Logistics Distribution Center.

According to the company's website, its mission is to "improve public health by managing the three flows of commerce in the healthcare supply chain: goods, funds, and information."

Recently DeSantis signed a bill into law that targets anyone running a scam regarding personal protective equipment or vaccines.

House Bill 9, "Protecting Consumers Against Pandemic-related Fraud," means those caught in the act can now face felony charges and prosecution by the state attorney or statewide prosecutor.

Under the new law, action can be taken against any marketing or advertising materials, website, social media platform, phone call, text message, or email that intentionally takes place in the fraudulent act in exchange for funds.