x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Polk County

Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff Saturday in honor of Winter Haven's first Black mayor

From sunrise to sunset on Saturday, flags at Polk County's Courthouse and Winter Haven's City Hall will be flown at half-staff.
Credit: City of Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that all flags at a pair of Polk County government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of former Winter Haven Mayor Lemuel Geathers on Saturday.

Geathers passed away earlier this month at 96 years old. In 1975, Geathers became Winter Haven's first Black city commissioner, and would later also become the city's first Black mayor - a position he held until 1980.

The World War II veteran played a large role in desegregating schools, businesses, and organizations in Polk County.

From sunrise to sunset on Saturday, the United States and State of Florida flags at Polk County's Courthouse and Winter Haven's City Hall will be flown at half-staff, as well as flags at the State Capitol in Tallahassee. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter