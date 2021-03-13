Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff Saturday in honor of Winter Haven's first Black mayor

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that all flags at a pair of Polk County government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of former Winter Haven Mayor Lemuel Geathers on Saturday.
Geathers passed away earlier this month at 96 years old. In 1975, Geathers became Winter Haven's first Black city commissioner, and would later also become the city's first Black mayor - a position he held until 1980.
The World War II veteran played a large role in desegregating schools, businesses, and organizations in Polk County.
From sunrise to sunset on Saturday, the United States and State of Florida flags at Polk County's Courthouse and Winter Haven's City Hall will be flown at half-staff, as well as flags at the State Capitol in Tallahassee.
- Hillsborough County deputy says fallen Officer Jesse Madsen saved his life
- President Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible
- 'In pursuit of 8': Tom Brady confirms contract extension with Buccaneers
- ‘She was my dad’s angel’: Family that lost loved one to COVID-19 finally meets the nurse who cared for him
- How much will your stimulus payment be? This calculator can help
- List of last-minute Tampa Bay spring break camps for kids
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter