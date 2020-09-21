x
Polk County

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to make 'major announcement' at Polk County Sheriff's Office

The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to make a "major announcement" Monday at the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

The governor will be joined by Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson, House Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at noon EDT. 

