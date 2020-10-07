Grady Judd announces his re-election as Polk County's sheriff

He was running unopposed.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It looks like Polk County is getting four more years with Grady Judd as its sheriff.

Judd announced the news on Thursday in the Polk County Sheriff's Office monthly newsletter, the "Cyber Star."

In a letter penned to residents in his county, Judd said, " it appears that you are stuck with me for a little while longer," sharing that no one attempted to qualify to run against him.

Sheriff Judd was born and raised in Polk County and has been the sheriff since 2004. The next election to fill the role will take place in 2024.

"Going back to when I was a little boy growing up in Lakeland, it was my dream to serve as Sheriff of Polk County. Thanks to all of you, and the hard work of many dedicated people, I was able to achieve that dream, and have it continue," Judd wrote.

According to the Florida Sheriffs Association, Judd has been with the Polk County Sheriff's Office since 1972. He filled several roles over the years, including telecommunication, deputy sheriff, lieutenant and colonel, among others.

During his time as sheriff, Judd has also become known for making headlines, sometimes national, for his press conferences and memorable quotes.

Judd admittingly shared in the letter that the job of sheriff has not always been easy, but it has been something he is grateful for and honored by.

"It has not always been an easy job, but over the years, I have been fortunate to be surrounded by some of the best people in law enforcement, working for the people of one of the best counties in the United States.

"It has been an honor to serve you as Sheriff, and I look forward to continue serving you," Judd wrote.

