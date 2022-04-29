Sheriff Judd to discuss separate deadly shooting, drug trafficking arrests in Polk County

Judd is set to speak at the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to give an update Friday morning on two separate arrests made in Lake Wales, including one involving a volunteer sheriff's service officer.

The sheriff's office says the volunteer officer, 69-year-old David Roberts, was arrested for selling oxycodone pills. He faces drug trafficking and weapons charges.

The second arrest involved a 19-year-old who deputies say shot and killed a family member on Thursday in Lake Wales. Seth Settle was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, providing false information to a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm on a residential property.