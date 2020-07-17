x
polkcounty

Sheriff Grady Judd set to provide updates in Days Inn homicide

Deputies responded to the Days Inn in Davenport on Wednesday for a reported shooting behind the motel.
FILE: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to hold a press conference  Friday afternoon about a shooting at a Days Inn in Davenport.

Deputies responded to the Days Inn at 43700 US Hwy 27 North in Davenport on Wednesday for a reported shooting behind the motel. Once there, deputies learned a witness to the incident told a nearby construction crew that his friend had been shot before taking off.

Detectives now have arrest warrants for the two people accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in the parking lot. 

RELATED: Polk County deputies investigating after man shot behind Days Inn motel

