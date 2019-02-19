LAKELAND, Fla. — On Tuesday, Polk County leaders came face-to-face with grieving family members related to a woman killed in a fatal house fire north of Lakeland in November.

The family wants an investigation into decisions made the night 76-year-old Lorretta Pickard was killed -- and what they call a cover-up.

It was the family’s first opportunity to address the commission.

“Loretta Pickard was my sister. And I am here so that no other family will have to go through what our family went,” said Linda Weckle. “We want there to be changes made and people to step up and tell the truth.”

The 911 call shows Pickard was on the line for more than 20 minutes, waiting for a rescue that never came.

“They know I’m in here, right?” she asks repeatedly.

“Yes, they know you’re in there,” the dispatcher assures her several times. “I did let them know. They know you’re in there.”

The fire department’s own radio call from that night also shows the commander, Capt. James Williams, was notified repeatedly.

“We were advised there’s somebody inside the structure,” the dispatcher tells Williams in the first minute of their response.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Related: Victim's family say elderly woman died in fire waiting for rescue that didn't come

Repeated radio transmissions seem to make it clear that someone is inside the house. But no one ever goes in.

Capt. Williams was suspended 24 hours without pay for SnapChatting images from the scene.

“He did know somebody was in there,” said Weckle. “But he said he did not.”

On Tuesday, Polk County officials announced they were contracting with an outside group to review the case, decisions that were made that night, and whether -- as the family has alleged -- anyone tried to cover up what happened.

“We just want people to do the right things. Take the right steps and take responsibility for things that occurred that night,” said Pickard’s niece Amber Addison.

“Whatever the facts show will be clearly made public to everyone,” said Commission Chairman George Lindsey.

Related: 'Nothing to hide': Officials defend actions after woman died in fire waiting for rescuers

County leaders say they would like a full report within 60 days to spare the family any further grief.

They also continue to investigate a second video obtained by 10News which appears to show Williams recording and sharing footage from another fire scene five days before the fire that killed Pickard.

“Questions that have been raised about the Captain are also being also investigated,” said Polk County Manager Jim Freeman.

Relatives also asked the county commission to investigate Deputy County Manager Joe Holman, accusing him of conspiring to help Capt. Williams after questions started to surface. Commission Chairman George Lindsey assured Pickard’s family no stone would be left unturned.

“I believe in our county. I do. I believe in the people in it. And, I believe that this will be fixed so our county can be safe, and we cannot worry when we call 911 and need help,” said Addison. “We will know that heroes are coming and that everything is handled properly.”

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.