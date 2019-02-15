WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Gummy bears that were said to contain THC and sent several middle school students to the hospital in November might not have had THC in them, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab report claims.

A sample tested in Orlando came back negative for controlled substances.

On Nov. 29, six 12-year-old Mulberry Middle School students ate the gummies, and five were taken to the hospital because they "overdosed." One girl was taken by her mother, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at the time.

When the gummies were first handed out, Judd said an empty package of Green Hornet fruit punch gummies were taken from a 12-year-old student. Judd said the student brought the gummies to school and shared them.

At the time, the sheriff's office said the 12-year-old student would be charged with one count of possession of THC or marijuana resin, six counts of distribution of THC within 1,000 feet of a school and one count of possession of paraphernalia.

In light of the update from FDLE, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said it would be sending the gummy packaging to a lab for testing to determine if any residue does test positive.

Deputies allege the sample FDLE tested was from one of the children who put a gummy in his mouth and later spit it out into a tissue that was handed to a teacher and then to a deputy.

"Given that many THC candies made are sprayed with THC on the outside, it is possible that there was not enough THC left on the candy to provide a positive test result at the FDLE lab," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

In light of the FDLE report, investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

"Three out of the five children who got sick and were taken to the Hospital tested positive for THC in their system, so we are very confident that they ingested THC from the gummies," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

