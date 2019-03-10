POLK COUNTY, Fla — A gyrocopter made a hard landing in Polk County Thursday, officials said.
The aircraft landed on Mosaic property near Fort Meade.
Mosaic said the pilot is okay.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for more.
RELATED: What is a gyroplane? Or, is it a gyrocopter?
