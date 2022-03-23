Police: Man arrested for Haines City bank robbery

The man received an undisclosed amount of cash, according to authorities.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank Monday in Haines City.

According to authorities, 55-year-old Thomas Wayne Ricks has been charged with robbery with a weapon and robbery with a mask. Both of which are first-degree felonies.

Police say at around 11 a.m. Monday Ricks entered a Citizens Banks & Trust near U.S. 27. Employees told police he demanded money and said: "no one would get hurt if the teller complied."

The teller gave Ricks an undisclosed amount of cash before he ran out of the bank, according to law enforcement. Surveillance footage from a nearby business would capture him running through the parking lot of a McDonald's before entering a white Chrysler minivan.