Police ask for information on Haines City bank robbery

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carlos Dominguez at 863-421-3636.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man they believe robbed a bank in Haines City.

According to authorities, at around 11 a.m. Monday an older man wearing a plaid shirt, khaki pants, sunglasses, surgical mask and ballcap entered Citizens Banks & Trust near U.S. 27. Employees told police the man demanded money and said "no one would get hurt if the teller complied."

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash before he ran out of the bank, according to law enforcement. Surveillance footage from a nearby business would capture the man running through the parking lot of a McDonald's before entering a white Chrysler minivan.