HAINES CITY, Fla.— You'll hear it from Miracle Toyota first-- Tundras are a good investment.
We're not talking about the truck here.
The Haines City Police K-9 Tundra helped take down a suspect stealing a car from the Toyota dealership.
It gets even better. The K-9 was donated to the force from that very dealership.
Haines City Police officials said High Stewart, 35, stole a car from Miracle Toyota around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say they drove after Stewart until he eventually stopped.
But it didn’t end there. Officers said K-9 Tundra was released to apprehend Stewart after he didn’t get out of the car and show his hands when officers ordered it.
“The ironic part is our K-9 named Tundra did the final takedown of the suspect,” said Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky.
Police said Stewart was no stranger to the law and was a frequent flyer. He has 70 pages of criminal history, said Elensky. He also has a warrant out of Volusia County for Grand Theft Auto and is on probation for Grand Theft Auto, said police.
Elensky said K-9 Tundra and his partner Officer Ryon Green were at the right place at the right time.
As for Miracle Toyota, it seems like this Tundra was a good investment.
