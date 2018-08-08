HAINES CITY, Fla.— You'll hear it from Miracle Toyota first-- Tundras are a good investment.

We're not talking about the truck here.

The Haines City Police K-9 Tundra helped take down a suspect stealing a car from the Toyota dealership.

It gets even better. The K-9 was donated to the force from that very dealership.

Haines City Police officials said High Stewart, 35, stole a car from Miracle Toyota around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they drove after Stewart until he eventually stopped.

But it didn’t end there. Officers said K-9 Tundra was released to apprehend Stewart after he didn’t get out of the car and show his hands when officers ordered it.

“The ironic part is our K-9 named Tundra did the final takedown of the suspect,” said Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky.

Police said Stewart was no stranger to the law and was a frequent flyer. He has 70 pages of criminal history, said Elensky. He also has a warrant out of Volusia County for Grand Theft Auto and is on probation for Grand Theft Auto, said police.

Elensky said K-9 Tundra and his partner Officer Ryon Green were at the right place at the right time.

As for Miracle Toyota, it seems like this Tundra was a good investment.

