Non-licensed caregiver accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from dying elderly woman with dementia

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said "stealing from an elderly person with dementia is lower than low."

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City woman, who was hired as a caregiver, is accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from an elderly person with dementia.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Sharon Dawn, 63, took the money from a dying 91-year-old lady.

Investigators say Dawn, who is not a licensed caregiver, had been recommended by a family friend and later hired by the elderly woman's son. She was expected to prepare meals, run errands, drive the woman to doctor's appointments and be a companion, according to law enforcement. One of Dawn's responsibilities involved paying the woman's bills, authorities said.

The elderly woman's health declined in December 2020. She was taken to an assisted care facility, and Dawn's services were no longer necessary. The woman died in March. At the time, she was in hospice care.

In February, shortly before she died, the elderly woman's son had called detectives. Authorities say he'd found a large number of ATM withdrawals from his mom's bank account – when she was already bedridden and in hospice care.

"During the investigation, detectives discovered there had been 34 unauthorized ATM withdrawals totaling $10,400.00 and another three unauthorized payments to Capital One totaling $1,502.05, from August 2020 until March 2021," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release.

The elderly woman's son told investigators Dawn admitted to taking the money when confronted over the phone.

"When detectives interviewed Dawn, she told them the money was a loan, and she was only paying herself back for buying the victim a robe with her Capital One credit card," the sheriff's office wrote.

Dawn was arrested and charged with fraud, criminal use of personal ID, felony theft, and elderly exploitation.

"Stealing from an elderly person with dementia is lower than low," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "This woman was entrusted with the care of one of our most vulnerable citizens, instead she betrayed that trust and stole thousands of dollars from her elderly victim."

Dawn was booked into the Polk County Jail and later released on $21,000 bond.