Haines City Fire Department announces new fire chief

Thomas Murphy Jr. has been with the fire department since July 2018 and has served as deputy chief and fire marshal in the past.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City has officially announced its new fire chief.

Thomas Murphy Jr. will begin his job as the fire chief for the Haines City Fire Department with more than 30 years of experience, according to a news release.

He has been with the fire department since July 2018 and has served as deputy chief and fire marshal in the past.

"It's an honor to continue to serve the residents of Haines City as their fire

chief," Murphy said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and humbled by the outpouring of support from our residents, staff, and administration."



The new fire chief began his career with Palm Beach County Fire before he spent 27 years at Boynton Beach Fire Rescue. He worked his way up through the ranks from firefighter to fire chief.

He is also a founding member of the agency's Honor Guard while serving on several special operations and task forces.



"Thomas' 33 years of experience in the fire service, long list of

certifications, and intricate knowledge of our city made him the right choice

to lead the Haines City Fire Department," City Manager Edward Walker Dean said in a statement.

"In addition to providing exemplary service, the Haines City Fire Department has been a forward-thinking, community-minded agency that we can

all be proud of. I know Chief Murphy is up to the task of continuing that

trend and moving the department forward."