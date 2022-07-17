Haines City police officer injured after gun fires in holster during traffic stop scuffle

The law enforcement officer is recovering at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A police officer with the Haines City Police Department was injured during a traffic stop altercation after the gun in the officer's holster was fired, a Haines City Police spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay.

A man was pulled over for speeding by the police officer and was arrested, the spokesperson said.

Several family members of the driver who was pulled over for speeding reportedly arrived at the scene and assaulted the law enforcement officer.

During the scuffle, the gun that the police officer was carrying in his holster went off and struck the officer in the right leg.

The man who was pulled over is in custody and the police officer is recovering from his wounded leg at Lakeland Regional health Medicare Center.