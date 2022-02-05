Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to give details on deadly bar shooting

The sheriff's office says one person was killed and another was injured. The accused shooter is in custody.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide details Monday about a deadly bar shooting that happened Sunday evening in unincorporated Haines City, the agency said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Shady Cove Bar and Grill on State Road 544. Investigators say one person is dead and another person was injured in the shooting.

The suspected shooter is in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Judd is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. at the sheriff's office operation center in Winter Haven.

No other details have been released ahead of the scheduled briefing.