Woman arrested after trying to enter high school with knife in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Friday after attempting to walk into Ridge Community High School’s building with a knife, according to city officials.

Around 6:33 a.m., school administrators saw the woman attempting to enter a locked door to a campus building with a knife, the city says. Two resource officers responded and placed the woman under arrest without problems.

She was charged with armed trespassing on school property with a weapon, a third-degree felony.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the personnel at Ridge Community High School and the School Resource Officers, a potential incident was quickly avoided,” said Deputy Chief Jay Hopwood. “This is why it is an advantage to having School Resource Officers on campus to safely protect our children from any intended or unintended actions of subjects.”