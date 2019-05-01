A Polk County man told deputies he had to “get rid of the Devil” as an excuse for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend and trying to kill another woman.

Polk County deputies said they were responding to reports of a shooting when they found David Murdock, 60, sitting outside and a gun nearby in the driveway.

Deputies said they found Sandra Andrews, 60, alive after she was shot in the face and Lisa Bunce, 56, dead.

Andrews told deputies Murdock shot her, according to investigators. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, said law enforcement.

Deputies said in interviews with friends they told investigators Bunce was in Florida from Ohio to visit friends, including Andrews. Bunce and Murdock had a troubled previous relationship that ended in December 2017, law enforcement said.

Deputies said Bunce had told friends Murdock had threatened violence against her before.

"Murdock told us he had to 'get rid of the Devil' as an excuse for his actions. Lots of people blame the Devil for their misdeeds, but it takes a person to pull a trigger. We are going to hold Murdock accountable for murdering his ex-girlfriend and trying to kill another woman,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Murdock was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary with assault/ battery and shooting into a building.

Murdock is being held in the Polk County Jail with no bond.

