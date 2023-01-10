21-year-old driver in stolen SUV leads trooper on high-speed chase through Lakeland

A trooper began to pursue David Bush after spotting him speeding on Interstate 4 near State Road 33.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 21-year-old man from Miami led a trooper on a high-speed chase overnight in Polk County, according to an arrest report.

A trooper began to pursue David Bush after spotting him speeding on Interstate 4 near State Road 33. The arrest report explains that Bush was driving a grey Dodge Durango "aggressively" and following behind other vehicles too closely.

The trooper was able to run the SUV's tag, which showed the SUV was stolen and prompted the trooper's initial attempt to pull Bush over.

Once the trooper activated the sirens, Bush reportedly turned off the SUV's headlights and "blacked out," the arrest report said.

Authorities say at one point the chase speed got up to a constant 105 mph. Bush was eventually stopped with the PIT maneuver near Rockridge Road and U.S. 98. Bush and his passenger got out of the SUV and fled on foot.