Hillsborough County deputy involved in shooting in Lakeland

At the time, the deputy had been working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to do surveillance on a wanted person in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a shooting as law enforcement was monitoring a person wanted by federal authorities, the agency wrote in a news release.

The shooting happened Wednesday in Lakeland, according to the sheriff's office.

Several agencies, including federal and local, are involved in the investigation. The person under surveillance was sought by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is tasked with investigating the shooting as it involved sheriff's office personnel, the agency said.