BARTOW, Fla. -- The castle-like stone fortress was once called "The Crazy House" and has more than 20 rooms.

The approximately 5,700-square-foot Wonderhouse in Bartow, built in 1926, is now featured on the new Netflix series Amazing Interiors.

The Lakeland Ledger reported that the now-private residence at 1075 E Mann Road is owned by Drew Davis and Krislin Kreis, an assistant state attorney and a video production teacher at Mulberry Middle School, respectively.

The two bought the home in October 2015 and moved in January 2016.

Photos: Scott Wheeler/The Ledger

According to the Ledger, the Wonderhouse was built by Conrad Schuck in 1926 after his family moved from Pittsburgh to Miami. He eventually moved to Bartow, but never lived in the Wonderhouse. He and his son, Conrad Jr., built and maintained the house for about 40 years until Schuck Sr. died in 1971.

Before Kreis and Davis, the home was lived in by Lucy DuCharme and then Chuck Heiden. DuCharme offered Christmas tours of the Wonderhouse from 1963 to 1972.

Kreis and Davis told the Ledger that the Wonderhouse was open for tours from 1934 to 1963. It only cost 25 cents to explore the wood-lined halls, gothic archways and ceramic floors.

The two told the Ledger they eventually want to reopen the home for tours.

The Netflix series premiered July 20 and the Wonderhouse is one of three homes featured in Episode 9. Davis told the Ledger that Barcroft Productions in London found the home on Instagram and contacted him about showcasing it.

Some of the items seen in the episode include things the couple has collected through flea markets, auctions and garage sales -- 1880s wooden buffet, a 1901 upright piano, an oil painting from the 1960s, a 1880s dining table, taxidermied animals and 16th-century armor.

On the third of four floors, a bathroom with a once-hidden bathtub is being restored and a bedroom is being refinished.

The Amazing Interiors episode featuring the Wonderhouse in Bartow can be watched anytime on Netflix. Davis and Kreis stressed to the Ledger that their home is private and right now tours are not being offered.

