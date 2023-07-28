Auburndale home searched for more than 30 hours in connection to missing woman

Tonya Whipp vanished in late May, and police confirmed they searched a man's home in Auburndale but didn't find her.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Police are searching for an Auburndale woman who vanished in late May. They weren't able to find her at a house they searched for more than 30 hours this week.

The man living there, Jake Rudy, said he has nothing to hide at his trailer along Rose Street in Auburndale.

Rudy explained he is friends with Tonya Whipp, and police searched his house because he was last with her at his trailer on June 6. That's 12 days after her family last spoke to her.

He said he was one of the last people to see Whipp before she was reported missing.

Rudy said Auburndale police dug up his entire yard. He's upset his grass and trees were torn down and said parts of his home were damaged.

"They dug up the yard. It’s ridiculous how they left it," Rudy said.

Auburndale police confirmed they were there looking for Whipp, but she was not found.

"They got a tip from somebody that there was a body buried on my property. That’s what they went with I guess," Rudy said.

Rudy showed 10 Tampa Bay around the outside of his house where police were searching. He said he has nothing to hide.

The Auburndale man was reportedly handed a piece of paper that listed what the police took. First on that list were six swabs.

"Swabbed my mouth so they can check the DNA, which I know is my blood," Rudy said.

He said blood was found in his bedroom.

"On the bedroom where I sit... I’m on blood thinners. They probably saw it there," Rudy explained.

Next on the list was an Apple iPhone. Rudy said he didn't know whose phone that was.

Also on the list was a video recorder. Rudy said that wasn't his and there is nothing on it. Lastly, a "pipe prescription lid."

Auburndale police said any evidence found was sent to crime labs for state investigators to review.

"Look out for her. She’s somewhere, we’ve got to find her," Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie said.