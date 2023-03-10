Deputies: 2 horses stolen from private property in Frostproof

The stolen horses are reportedly Paint Tennessee Walking horses, one male and the other female.

Example video title will go here for this video

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — Polk County deputies are looking for two horses stolen from a private property over the weekend.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the people who stole the animals cut the barbed-wire fence at the property located on Avon Park Cut-Off Road near East Bereah Road in Frostproof, the sheriff's office said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The stolen horses are reportedly Paint Tennessee Walking horses, one male and the other female.