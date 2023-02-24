x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

Photos: Fire destroys home, spreads to another in Bartow

Polk County Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Credit: Polk County Fire Rescue
Polk County Fire Rescue extinguish a house fire in Bartow.

BARTOW, Fla. — A fire destroyed a home and spread to a home next door Thursday afternoon in Bartow, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the fire at around 1:55 p.m. at Saratoga Avenue, according to a news release. 

Authorities said when they arrived at the home, the fire had spread from the initial home to the adjacent home. 

Photos: Fire destroys home in Bartow, Fla.

1 / 3
Polk County Fire Rescue
Polk County Fire Rescue extinguish a house fire in Bartow.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal.

There were no reports of injuries. 

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

'We don't know if they're going to survive': Polk County sheriff details shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

Before You Leave, Check This Out