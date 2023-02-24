Photos: Fire destroys home, spreads to another in Bartow

Polk County Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

BARTOW, Fla. — A fire destroyed a home and spread to a home next door Thursday afternoon in Bartow, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the fire at around 1:55 p.m. at Saratoga Avenue, according to a news release.

Authorities said when they arrived at the home, the fire had spread from the initial home to the adjacent home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal.