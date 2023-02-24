Photos: Fire destroys home, spreads to another in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. — A fire destroyed a home and spread to a home next door Thursday afternoon in Bartow, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the fire at around 1:55 p.m. at Saratoga Avenue, according to a news release.
Authorities said when they arrived at the home, the fire had spread from the initial home to the adjacent home.
Photos: Fire destroys home in Bartow, Fla.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal.
There were no reports of injuries.