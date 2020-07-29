Police: Human remains found in Lakeland, investigation underway

LAKELAND, Fla — Lakeland police detectives are currently investigating after human remains were found Wednesday morning.
Detectives say the remains were found near the area of Fairbanks Street and Bella Vista Street.
As of now, detectives aren't able to confirm the person's identity or the cause of death.
The remains are being sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to be examined.
Detectives say it is very early in the investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
