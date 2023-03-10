FHP: Man wanted after stealing van, causing Polk County I-4 crash that killed motorcyclist

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man is wanted by authorities after stealing a van and later causing a multi-car crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County that resulted in a motorcyclist's death, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-4 near mile marker 53 in Auburndale.
Troopers said 22-year-old Jesus Bravo-Bravo was driving west on I-4 in a stolen 2019 Dodge Caravan when he failed to stop for other stopped traffic. Bravo-Bravo then collided with the rear of a motorcycle and a sedan simultaneously.
Upon impact, the sedan was propelled forward and crashed into an SUV.
The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Lakeland, died as a result of the crash. No one else was seriously hurt, according to FHP.
Bravo-Bravo reportedly left the scene on foot. He is from Auburndale and troopers said the van was stolen from the city prior to the crash.
Anyone who may have information on where Bravo-Bravo might be is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.