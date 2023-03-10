FHP: Man wanted after stealing van, causing Polk County I-4 crash that killed motorcyclist

Troopers said after the crash the 22-year-old man left the scene on foot and hasn't been found.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man is wanted by authorities after stealing a van and later causing a multi-car crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County that resulted in a motorcyclist's death, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-4 near mile marker 53 in Auburndale.

Troopers said 22-year-old Jesus Bravo-Bravo was driving west on I-4 in a stolen 2019 Dodge Caravan when he failed to stop for other stopped traffic. Bravo-Bravo then collided with the rear of a motorcycle and a sedan simultaneously.

Upon impact, the sedan was propelled forward and crashed into an SUV.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Lakeland, died as a result of the crash. No one else was seriously hurt, according to FHP.

Bravo-Bravo reportedly left the scene on foot. He is from Auburndale and troopers said the van was stolen from the city prior to the crash.