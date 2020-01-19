LAKELAND, Fla. — Ike Newcomer, perhaps best known as a local celebrity for his friendliness and Wii bowling skills, died Friday.

He was 109 years old.

The Lakeland Police Department posted on Facebook, "The world is a little less bright today." Officers, family and friends had just joined him earlier this month at the Lake Morton Plaza assisted living facility to celebrate his 109th birthday.

"Thanks for all the laughs and stories Ike...and of course wii bowling!" the department wrote on Facebook. "We are thinking of your family today and all those who love and miss you.

"It's been our pleasure to know you."

