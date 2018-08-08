LAKELAND, Fla. -- Trendy Scandinavian home furnishing store IKEA is opening a new distribution location in Lakeland.

The company's new 326,000-square-foot customer distribution center is set to open in early 2019 and bring 200 jobs to the Tampa Bay area.

IKEA said it leased the additional warehouse space off Allen K. Breed Highway, about 28 miles from downtown Tampa.

The center is planned to support the Tampa, Orlando and Miami markets and also fulfill parcel orders for the entire Southeast region. The center's focus will be on delivering items to customers who order products online and will be operated by DHL Supply Chain.

