Under mounting pressure for transparency following a November fire that left an elderly woman dead, Polk County had announced it will turn to an outside agency to conduct a review.

Polk County Manager Jim Freeman says the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association will conduct an independent peer review of the fire that led to the tragic death of 76-year-old Lorretta Pickard.

“Recent media reports and public comments concerning the tragic and heartbreaking death of Mrs. Pickard in that November house fire have raised many serious concerns and allegations,” Freeman said.

“Many of the allegations and comments have been based on incomplete information, speculation and innuendo by individuals who were not on the fire scene and/or have neither the technical expertise nor fire command experience to reach their conclusions,” he added.

The county says an agreement with the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association was reached Thursday and will include the review of all facets of the emergency response to the fire.

That includes evaluating standard operating guidelines, training requirements, response guidelines or any other appropriate topics. The Association has agreed to conduct the review at no charge to the county.

“While I have the full confidence in the leadership of Polk County Fire Rescue, I have directed these actions to provide a transparent review and final report of the events surrounding this tragedy and to enhance the public’s confidence in the men and women who serve as members of Polk County Fire Rescue,” Freeman said.

Official say Polk County Commission Chairman George Lindsey echoed Freeman’s sentiments.

“I fully support this decision to hire the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association to conduct a comprehensive and transparent review to this tragic incident,” Lindsey said.

“Every day our firefighters face difficult and complex situations. Independent reviews like these help us, as an organization, provide the best possible service to our residents.”

Emergency officials say the fire captain in charge the night of the fire, James Williams, sent images via SnapChat of the house burning while waiting for another fire truck to arrive.

County administrators suspended Williams for 24 hours, the equivalent of three days' pay. The firefighter’s union says Williams accepted his discipline, and they have not filed any grievances or appeals.

