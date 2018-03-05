LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a body was found in the grass next to a westbound lane on Interstate 4 west of U.S. 98.

The outside westbound lane is closed for several hours Thursday. It has since reopened.

The body of McKenzie J. Messick, 22, of Plant City, was about 9: 11 a.m. by a passing truck driver in the grass shoulder on the north side of the highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins.

It's believed he had been struck by a vehicle within the previous 8-24 hours.

The suspect vehicle left behind parts after the crash, including a front headlight or turn signal, that lead them to believe the suspect vehicle is a GM-type. Troopers suspect the car might have some sort of front-end damage, and they found some white paint chips.

Anyone with information is asked to call highway patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP