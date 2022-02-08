Driver clocked going 109 last month on I-4 in Polk County, sheriff says

Just fewer than 20 drivers were caught speeding in excess of 100 mph last month, according to the sheriff's office.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Hundreds of drivers were pulled over by deputies last month on Interstate 4 through Polk County amid an ongoing traffic study investigating aggressive driving and speeding.

Among them, one was recorded speeding at 109 mph, according to the sheriff's office. The person was one of 18 reportedly caught zooming down what's been called one of the most dangerous highways in the U.S. at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Another 102 drivers were clocked between 90-99 mph, the sheriff's office said in a release. And in all, 425 cars were pulled over by sheriff's office deputies during the month of January.

Nine people were arrested.

"It is our mission to keep you safe while in Polk County along this stretch of roadway by enforcing the speed limit and arresting those who drive recklessly," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement, in part.

The speed limit on I-4 through Polk County varies from 65 to 70 mph. In the 70-mph zone, the sheriff's office said the average speed of drivers pulled over was 90 mph while it was 86 mph in the 60-mph zone.