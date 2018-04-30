AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- This Bible probably is special to someone, and hopefully, they can get it back!

A county deputy found the book on Friday, April 27, on the westbound Polk Parkway on-ramp to U.S. 92, the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

Written inside, the Bible is for "Dad" and it's from "Judy and Fred" with the date "May 27, 1989."

Anyone who knows whose book it is can call 863-298-6200 with case No. 18-20613 to claim it.

