KATHLEEN, Fla. — The National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down in Kathleen and will be out Saturday morning to make an official determination.

High winds and heavy rain moved through the area late Friday into Saturday. A portion of Kathleen Middle School's roof was ripped off, trees were toppled over, and homes were left without power.

A post on the school's Facebook page said the main building sustained the most damage. Nobody was in the school, and more information is expected as the day goes on, the post continued.

Martha Finley, 74, has lived in Kathleen for more than 30 years. She said she's never experienced a weather event like this in her life.

Finley's home was spared, but her cars were crushed by downed trees.

All of this weather and damage stems from Tropical Storm Nestor, which continues its path toward the Florida Panhandle.

The Tampa Bay area remains under a tornado threat, and people should continue to be weather aware and near safe place.

