LAKELAND, Fla. — A serious crash involving a motorcycle is affecting traffic Tuesday morning on Kathleen Road.

Police shut down the road between Emma and Quincy streets as part of their investigation, according to the Lakeland Police Department. Officers are helping to redirect traffic away from the area.

Drivers are asked to use another route.

It's expected the road will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.