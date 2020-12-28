Gary the Lake Morton turkey found dead

He became a prominent figure in the community.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Editor's note: The above photo is a file image, not a photo of Gary. Click here to see Gary or scroll down.

Lake Morton's beloved turkey, "Gary," was found dead over the weekend, according to a spokesperson for the City of Lakeland.

The Lakeland Ledger says one of Gary's biggest fans found the bird dead Sunday on a walk with his family after they hadn't seen him in a while.

"Gary" got his name in a vote by neighbors, just last month, the Ledger said.

He even had a Christmas display up along with the lake’s famous swans.

In an obituary for Gary, LklndNow, said in lieu of flowers, those mourning the beloved gobbler are asked to feed the remaining birds foods that are healthy for them — cut seedless grapes, cooked rice, birdseed, peas, corn, oats, chopped lettuce — instead of bread.

A spokesperson for the city said local leaders don’t plan on holding a memorial for the turkey.

