Lake Region HS games canceled after student's relative arrested for gun on campus

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — A gun on the Lake Regional High School campus led to an arrest after dismissal Thursday afternoon.

A student's relative was arrested for having a firearm in their vehicle, Polk County Public Schools wrote in a message to families. According to an arrest report, a school resource deputy initially responded to a fight just before 2 p.m.

A couple of people whose names were redacted in the report were separated but, at some point, another responding officer noticed a firearm in the door pocket of an open car. Its owner, believed to be the unnamed student's relative, said that the weapon was his and he did not think he had it in the car.

School officials emphasized that no students or staff were threatened or harmed.

"No one was threatened or harmed with the weapon, but it is illegal to have a firearm on a school campus," the message read.